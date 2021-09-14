Fantasy hockey: What to expect from the Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have a young stud in Vince Dunn who looks to be the number one guy on defence. Vince Dunn joins the Seattle Kraken and hopes to earn more opportunities with a fresh start. He is able to play both sides on defence, so that is a boost to help him pair with any other player. As a young talent, Dunn comes in with a good amount of playoff experience. This really helps getting into those types of games early so that the player has more time to build off the experience. As one of the four former Stanley Cup champions on the roster, he may be a player who is turned to down the stretch.

