Fantasy hockey: What to expect from the Seattle Kraken

Head-to-head category leagues are their own flavor of fun in that one goal, one shot, one measly digit of a goals-against average, can singularly nail down that particular field and, in some cases, a weekly victory. With no weighted points or formulas in play, fantasy's precious category giants can indeed serve as king. In that view, here's a look at those who excel in one aspect of the fantasy game while maintaining a strong enough presence otherwise. ESPN's Standard H2H categories include goals, assists, power-play points, penalty minutes, plus/minus, average time-on-ice, shots, goalie wins, goals-against average, and save percentage. For fun, I also included blocked-shots, faceoffs won, short-handed points, and shutouts. Managers in Roto leagues - and points leagues for that matter - should also find the following of use.
Comments / 0