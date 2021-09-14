NYT deletes ‘unsubstantiated’ claim about Post’s Hunter Biden report
The New York Times has stealthily deleted its false claim that a New York Post report about Hunter Biden’s laptop was “unsubstantiated.”. The outlet quietly removed the word “unsubstantiated” from an online article on Monday in its report revealing the Federal Election Commission’s ruling that Twitter did not violate election laws when it censored The Post’s reporting on the laptop ahead of the 2020 election.nypost.com
