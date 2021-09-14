CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYT deletes ‘unsubstantiated’ claim about Post’s Hunter Biden report

By Emily Crane
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times has stealthily deleted its false claim that a New York Post report about Hunter Biden’s laptop was “unsubstantiated.”. The outlet quietly removed the word “unsubstantiated” from an online article on Monday in its report revealing the Federal Election Commission’s ruling that Twitter did not violate election laws when it censored The Post’s reporting on the laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

nypost.com

Comments / 4

munzie
7d ago

Their retractions always are in little bitty print buried in the left hand corner on the 10th page.. useless

Reply
3
tuncas
7d ago

Our president raised a crack head for a son and then tells us how to raise our children

Reply
4
 

hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Jim Jordan’s Office Denies He Was Caught Blabbing to Reporter About Imminent Trump 2024 Run

A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has denied a reporter’s claim that the congressman was caught blabbing about an imminent 2024 announcement from former President Donald Trump. Lauren Windsor, a reporter for political web-show The Undercurrent, claimed late Thursday that Jordan told her Trump will announce his run “any day now.” Early Friday, she posted a video of Jordan saying: “President Trump, he’s gonna run again... I know so, I talked to him yesterday, he’s about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan.” The video didn’t contain Jordan saying Trump would announce “any day now,” and it’s not clear if there’s more footage yet to be published. When asked about the earlier reported quote, Jordan’s spokesperson told Politico: “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this.” Last week, Windsor caught Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on camera blaming Trump for his defeat in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

New York Times stealth-edits report on Hunter Biden laptop story, scrubs 'unsubstantiated' following backlash

The New York Times quietly scrubbed the word "unsubstantiated" from its report on the Hunter Biden laptop story after facing intense backlash. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) determined on Monday that Twitter was not in violation of election laws when it suppressed the New York Post's explosive reporting about the damning revelations from the laptop of the then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son just weeks before the election, most notably the shady business dealings Hunter had while his father served as vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

President Biden’s claim of an interview for a job in Idaho

“I used to tell [former senator] Frank Church this — I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife — deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we think — not a joke — because it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job with Boise Cascade.”
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

LA Times scrubs Tara Reade from Time's Up report, cuts claim Hilary Rosen secretly discredited Biden accuser

The Los Angeles Times appears to have stealth-edited a report about the turmoil of pro-women group Time's Up, scrubbing any reference of Biden accuser Tara Reade. On Saturday, the paper published an article on the exodus of the Time's Up leadership that has parted ways with the organization following the revelations that its top officials were secretly aiding Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he began facing allegations of sexual harassment. Among those who resigned included Democratic operative and CNN contributor Hilary Rosen.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Emerging Artistry of Hunter Biden

At some point in the coming weeks, hundreds of thousands of dollars will be funneled to the son of the sitting American president—and none of us will know anything about who sent the money, or where it originally came from, or why anyone chose to send it in the first place.
ENTERTAINMENT
Business Insider

'You have no power': Former VP Dan Quayle told Mike Pence he had to certify the 2020 election after getting pressure to overturn it by Trump, new book claims

Dan Quayle served as the US vice president from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. A Republican, Quayle also served as a US senator from Indiana between 1981 and 1989. He had advice for Mike Pence in 2020 as Trump stirred falsehoods about the presidential election. Desperate to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden paving way for Trump’s return, liberal strategists fear

The press has been brimming with negative news about President Biden — dwindling approval ratings, tepid poll numbers, rickety policy and unfortunate public gaffes. This trend could easily compromise Mr. Biden’s prime directive, some say. “Simply put, Biden’s mandate was to ensure that [Donald] Trump would never, ever, occupy the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

