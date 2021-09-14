CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Derek Carr credits harrowing Week 1 win over Ravens to defense: 'I hope someone praises them'

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt began as a fantastic night for Lamar Jackson, but it ended as one for Derek Carr. The former went from a 14-0 lead in the first half over the Las Vegas Raiders to seeing his Baltimore Ravens fall in a 33-27 overtime thriller at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night, leaving the latter wearing a massive smile as he and head coach Jon Gruden move forward with a 1-0 start to the 2021 regular season. But while it's Carr who ended up striking the final blow to the Ravens' hopes of escaping with a victory -- his 31-yard touchdown pass in overtime to receiver Zay Jones ending the night -- he wants credit applied elsewhere.

