The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Buccaneers in Week 1. Here are five bold predictions on how Dallas’ Week 2 contest with the Chargers will unfold. Moral victories aren’t a currency that holds much value in Dallas. The Cowboys came close to picking up a big win over the Buccaneers in Week 1, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense proved too powerful in the end. That leaves Dak Prescott and his teammates searching for their first victory of the season when they travel to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO