Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio and Coastal Aransas Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.