Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio and Coastal Aransas Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.

alerts.weather.gov

1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS

