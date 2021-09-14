CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 10:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 05:12:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Nueces Islands Scattered thunderstorms with strong winds gusts will impact portions of southern Aransas, central Nueces and southern San Patricio Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary ahead of a line of thunderstorms extending from 14 miles east of Key Allegro to Palm Harbor to Taft to Odem to near Mathis. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Port Aransas, Taft, Corpus Christi International Airport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, San Patricio, Flour Bluff, Palm Harbor, Corpus Christi North Beach, Edroy, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Padre Balli Park and Bay Area Medical Center. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 28. US Highway 181 between mile markers 626 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 650 and 672. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 05:12:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Aransas County, TX
Calhoun County, TX
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 05:12:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through early this morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Aransas, south central Victoria and eastern Refugio Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1054 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Tivoli, or 11 miles south of McFaddin, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lamar, Holiday Beach and Tivoli. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 600 and 602. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Lake County. * WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:49:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARLAN NORTHEASTERN BELL...EASTERN KNOX...LESLIE...WESTERN PERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BELL COUNTY, KY
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Severe Weather Statement issued for Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARTIN...EAST CENTRAL MORGAN...JOHNSON...NORTH CENTRAL KNOTT...FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN PIKE AND EASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Harlan; Knox; Leslie; Perry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARLAN NORTHEASTERN BELL...EASTERN KNOX...LESLIE...WESTERN PERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Knott; Letcher; Pike THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LETCHER...EAST CENTRAL KNOTT...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND WESTERN PIKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:02:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Knott; Letcher; Pike THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LETCHER...EAST CENTRAL KNOTT...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND WESTERN PIKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Floyd; Knott; Letcher; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM EDT FOR EASTERN LETCHER...EAST CENTRAL KNOTT...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND WESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 1043 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pleasant to near Wright, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adamson, Shelby Gap, Ashcamp, Rockhouse and Elkhorn City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:18:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Floyd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT FOR MARTIN...EAST CENTRAL MORGAN...JOHNSON...NORTH CENTRAL KNOTT FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN PIKE AND EASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES At 1020 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Winifred to Dotson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bays Branch, Prestonsburg, Meally, Wells Chapel, Tomahawk and Inez. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Special Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pike Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Pike County through 1145 AM EDT At 1058 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gulnare to Adamson. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pikeville, Meta and Zebulon around 1105 AM EDT. Varney around 1110 AM EDT. Sidney, Ashcamp and Rockhouse around 1115 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Canada, Elkhorn City, Forest Hills, Turkey Creek, Belfry, Cedarville, Huddy, Belcher, Mcandrews, Aflex, Hardy, Mouthcard, Toonerville and Fedscreek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 4:41 PM this afternoon. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 5:55 PM this afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.6 1 Minor 23/05 AM 3.8 1.9 1.8 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.6 1.7 1.6 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 2.9 1.0 1.0 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 2.9 1.0 1.1 0 None
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Statement...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the, through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 3.8 0.9 0.4 4 NONE 22/10 PM 3.4 0.5 0.4 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.4 0.5 0.1 3-4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 3 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3-4 NONE 24/11 PM 3.2 0.3 0.5 2-3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 AM 3.6 0.8 0.5 3 NONE 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 4.2 0.5 0.4 5 NONE 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4 NONE 24/10 AM 4.5 0.8 0.6 4 NONE 24/10 PM 3.8 0.1 0.6 4 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

