Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 10:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.alerts.weather.gov
