Rip Current Statement issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 10:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 12:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 05:12:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 07:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Nueces Islands Scattered thunderstorms with strong winds gusts will impact portions of southern Aransas, central Nueces and southern San Patricio Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary ahead of a line of thunderstorms extending from 14 miles east of Key Allegro to Palm Harbor to Taft to Odem to near Mathis. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Port Aransas, Taft, Corpus Christi International Airport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, San Patricio, Flour Bluff, Palm Harbor, Corpus Christi North Beach, Edroy, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Padre Balli Park and Bay Area Medical Center. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 28. US Highway 181 between mile markers 626 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 650 and 672. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 07:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 05:12:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through early this morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:49:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARLAN NORTHEASTERN BELL...EASTERN KNOX...LESLIE...WESTERN PERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Benzie, Charlevoix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Benzie; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Leelanau; Manistee; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:18:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 4:41 PM this afternoon. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 5:55 PM this afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.6 1 Minor 23/05 AM 3.8 1.9 1.8 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.6 1.7 1.6 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 2.9 1.0 1.0 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 2.9 1.0 1.1 0 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 4:41 PM this afternoon. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 5:55 PM this afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.6 1 Minor 23/05 AM 3.8 1.9 1.8 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.6 1.7 1.6 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 2.9 1.0 1.0 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 2.9 1.0 1.1 0 None
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding expected. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves of 8 to 14 feet expected. North wind at 30 mph gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, from 8 AM Wednesday to 4 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lawrence A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Lawrence, southern Cabell, Mingo, southwestern Putnam, Lincoln, Logan, Wayne and northwestern Boone Counties through NOON EDT At 1053 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Louisa to Gulnare to Myra. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Williamson, Louisa, Logan, Wayne, Hamlin, Beech Fork State Park, Yatesville Lake State Park, Hurricane, Barboursville, Milton, Chapmanville, Man, Fort Gay, Delbarton, Ranger, Gilbert Creek, Burnaugh, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Harts and Gill. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 19 and 37. Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Point Lookout are at 3:16 PM this afternoon and 3:19 AM early Thursday morning. The next high tides at Piney Point are at 4:09 PM this afternoon and 4:31 AM early Thursday morning. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 4:45 PM this afternoon and 5:07 AM early Thursday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/04 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 2-3 Minor 23/05 AM 3.3 1.7 1.7 2-3 Minor 23/05 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1-2 Minor 24/05 AM 2.5 0.9 1.0 1 None 24/06 PM 2.6 1.0 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 2.6 1.0 1.1 0 None
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Harlan; Knox; Leslie; Perry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARLAN NORTHEASTERN BELL...EASTERN KNOX...LESLIE...WESTERN PERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Clay; Harlan; Knox; Leslie; Perry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARLAN NORTHEASTERN BELL...EASTERN KNOX...LESLIE...WESTERN PERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
ENVIRONMENT

