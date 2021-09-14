Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Point Lookout are at 3:16 PM this afternoon and 3:19 AM early Thursday morning. The next high tides at Piney Point are at 4:09 PM this afternoon and 4:31 AM early Thursday morning. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 4:45 PM this afternoon and 5:07 AM early Thursday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/04 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 2-3 Minor 23/05 AM 3.3 1.7 1.7 2-3 Minor 23/05 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1-2 Minor 24/05 AM 2.5 0.9 1.0 1 None 24/06 PM 2.6 1.0 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 2.6 1.0 1.1 0 None

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO