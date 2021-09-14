CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 2:45 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 3:28 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 4:04 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/03 PM 3.1 1.5 1.4 1 Minor 22/03 AM 3.1 1.5 1.5 2 Minor 22/03 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 2-3 Minor 23/04 AM 3.2 1.6 1.6 2-3 Minor 23/03 PM 2.5 0.9 1.0 1 None 24/05 AM 2.2 0.6 0.7 1 None
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 6:35 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/05 PM 2.7 1.3 1.4 1 Minor 22/07 AM 2.7 1.3 1.3 1 Minor 22/07 PM 3.0 1.6 1.5 2 Minor 23/06 AM 2.9 1.5 1.7 2 Minor 23/06 PM 2.3 0.9 1.0 0 None 24/07 AM 1.7 0.3 0.5 0 None
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Aransas, south central Victoria and eastern Refugio Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1054 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Tivoli, or 11 miles south of McFaddin, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lamar, Holiday Beach and Tivoli. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 600 and 602. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Floyd; Knott; Letcher; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM EDT FOR EASTERN LETCHER...EAST CENTRAL KNOTT...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND WESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 1043 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pleasant to near Wright, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adamson, Shelby Gap, Ashcamp, Rockhouse and Elkhorn City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Nueces Islands Scattered thunderstorms with strong winds gusts will impact portions of southern Aransas, central Nueces and southern San Patricio Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary ahead of a line of thunderstorms extending from 14 miles east of Key Allegro to Palm Harbor to Taft to Odem to near Mathis. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Port Aransas, Taft, Corpus Christi International Airport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, San Patricio, Flour Bluff, Palm Harbor, Corpus Christi North Beach, Edroy, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Padre Balli Park and Bay Area Medical Center. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 28. US Highway 181 between mile markers 626 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 650 and 672. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground level is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Washington Channel are at 10:03 PM this evening and 10:25 AM Thursday morning.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Point Lookout are at 3:16 PM this afternoon and 3:19 AM early Thursday morning. The next high tides at Piney Point are at 4:09 PM this afternoon and 4:31 AM early Thursday morning. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 4:45 PM this afternoon and 5:07 AM early Thursday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/04 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 2-3 Minor 23/05 AM 3.3 1.7 1.7 2-3 Minor 23/05 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1-2 Minor 24/05 AM 2.5 0.9 1.0 1 None 24/06 PM 2.6 1.0 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 2.6 1.0 1.1 0 None
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Wind Advisory issued for Erie, Lucas, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Erie; Lucas; Ottawa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Erie, Lucas and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Flood prone areas of Western Currituck, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan and Bertie Counties near the Albemarle Sound. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground level is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Washington Channel are at 10:03 PM this evening and 10:25 AM Thursday morning.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one half foot above ground level is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Alexandria are at 10:21 PM this evening and 10:43 AM Thursday morning.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the City of Baltimore. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to noon EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Fort McHenry Baltimore are at 8:44 PM this evening and 8:47 AM Thursday morning. The next high tides at Bowley Bar are at 9:54 PM this evening and 9:55 AM Thursday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 3.3 1.6 1.7 2 Minor 23/09 AM 3.3 1.6 1.9 2 Minor 23/09 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 24/09 AM 1.5 -0.2 0.2 0-1 None 24/11 PM 2.2 0.5 0.5 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 3.4 1.7 1.7 1 Minor 23/09 AM 3.5 1.8 1.9 1 Minor 23/09 PM 3.0 1.3 1.2 0 Minor 24/09 AM 1.8 0.1 0.3 0 None 24/10 PM 2.3 0.6 0.5 0 None
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Flood Advisory issued for Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chatham; Hoke; Lee; Moore; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Chatham County in central North Carolina Hoke County in central North Carolina Lee County in central North Carolina Moore County in central North Carolina Scotland County in central North Carolina * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 945 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding may begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen, mainly over Moore county between Camp Mackall and Carthage. The area of heaviest rainfall will lift north into Lee and Chatham counties within the next hour or so, where rainfall amount of up to 2 inches will also be likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanford, Laurinburg, Southern Pines, Pittsboro, Carthage, Siler City, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Goldston, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Broadway, Wagram, Taylortown, Vass, Gibson, and Cameron.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Flood Advisory issued for Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Scotland by NWS

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower St. Bernard, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...St. Charles, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Lower St. Bernard, Western Orleans and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding expected. For the Beach Hazards Statement, high wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves of 8 to 14 feet expected. North wind at 30 mph gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...For the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, from 8 AM Wednesday to 4 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Statement...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the, through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 3.8 0.9 0.4 4 NONE 22/10 PM 3.4 0.5 0.4 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.4 0.5 0.1 3-4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 3 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3-4 NONE 24/11 PM 3.2 0.3 0.5 2-3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 AM 3.6 0.8 0.5 3 NONE 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 4.2 0.5 0.4 5 NONE 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4 NONE 24/10 AM 4.5 0.8 0.6 4 NONE 24/10 PM 3.8 0.1 0.6 4 NONE
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 600 PM EDT. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in West Virginia South Branch Potomac River at Franklin affecting Eastern Pendleton zone. The Flood Watch continues for the South Branch Potomac River at Franklin. * Until further notice. * At 1:35 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 1.9 feet, or 5.1 feet below flood stage. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Water begins to cover Taylor Hollow Road in Franklin. River Name Fld Observed Wed Wed Thu Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date South Branch Potomac River Franklin 7.0 1.9 Wed 1 am 3.1 3.9 5.1 6.2 8am Thu
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Statement...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the, through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 3.8 0.9 0.4 4 NONE 22/10 PM 3.4 0.5 0.4 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.4 0.5 0.1 3-4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 3 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3-4 NONE 24/11 PM 3.2 0.3 0.5 2-3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 AM 3.6 0.8 0.5 3 NONE 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 4.2 0.5 0.4 5 NONE 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4 NONE 24/10 AM 4.5 0.8 0.6 4 NONE 24/10 PM 3.8 0.1 0.6 4 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

