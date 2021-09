International payments transfer platform MoneyGram International (NYSE: MGI) stock was buoyed on takeover speculation in July, but shares have since pulled back into bargain territory again. As the world’s third-largest cross-border payments platform, the Company amassed speculation of preliminary takeover interest from private equity firm Advent International and Stellar Development Foundation. Neither companies commented and the fervor eventually fizzled, enabling shares to bottom out at $8.27. While the potential for an acquisition is still possible, the shares are trading rather cheaply. MoneyGram has been a rumored acquisition target from various suitors from Ant Financial in 2018 to Ripple Labs to rival Western Union (NYSE: WU) last June. The Company is a post-pandemic recovery play as the reopenings have bolstered its top-line growth. The continued global reopening is a boon for the Company as it enables P2P payments in over 200 countries. The Company continues to grow its MoneyGram Online service enabling instant transfers and payouts globally. Prudent investors seeking a stable play in the transformative world of money transfer platforms can watch for pullbacks in shares of MoneyGram.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO