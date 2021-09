Amazon announced Tuesday it will bring another 3,000 jobs to its local facilities, making roughly 5,000 jobs the e-commerce giant has brought to the Tri-State this year alone. As part of a nationwide push to hire roughly 125,000 workers at its fulfillment and sorting sites throughout the country, the company will hold a virtual career fair on Wednesday, Sept. 15, for those interested in securing one of the new positions, which will have an average starting hourly wage of roughly $18.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO