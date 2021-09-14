CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The PJ Fleck to USC Rumors are Already Running Amuck

Cover picture for the articleSo, University of Southern California fired their head football coach on Monday afternoon, after just two games into the 2021 season. Outside of the story running nationally for the next 48 hours, that news wouldn’t matter to Minnesota Gophers fans. But when PJ Fleck is your head football coach, an open job at USC means a lot.

