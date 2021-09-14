Seattle compliance automation startup Strike Graph raises $8M to fuel growth and expand services

Seattle-based UX and design firm Blink has been acquired by Mphasis, a publicly-traded IT services giant based in Bangalore, India. Founded 21 years ago, Blink works with companies such as Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, NASA, and Starbucks. The firm employs more than 130 people across offices in Seattle, Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco. It has earned $34 million in revenue so far this year, according to CEO and co-founder Karen Clark Cole.

