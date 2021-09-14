Seattle compliance automation startup Strike Graph raises $8M to fuel growth and expand services
Seattle compliance automation startup Strike Graph has raised $8 million in a Series A funding round, the company announced Tuesday. Launched in 2020 and spun out of Madrona Venture Labs, Strike Graph makes software that helps companies simplify and lower the cost of the SOC 2 certification process used by companies to ensure their service meets security and privacy standards.www.geekwire.com
