SCS welcomes new chief academic officer

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools has announced its newest hire for the Central Office.

Mildred Bankhead-Smith was announced Tuesday as the new chief academic officer, replacing Sandra Noel in the position. Noel had begun the position in June, but recently left the district.

“Dr. Bankhead-Smith is a value-add to Scotland County Schools and will serve us well with implementing and supporting our strategic priorities in the areas of STEM, arts, MTSS Frameworks, high-quality professional development and professional learning communities,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.

Bankhead-Smith has been an educator for 20 years in both Flordia and North Carolina public schools. In her time she has taught elementary, middle and high school science and has also served as a STEM educator, curriculum specialist and FoodCorps service member supervisor.

As a FoodCorps service member supervisor, Bankhead-Smith supported service members with the implementation of gardens in schools and healthy food choices for students. The students and teachers were taught the connections about how gardens supported science education and healthy living. She’s worked closely with teachers, administrators and community leaders to ensure the success of content areas she led as a curriculum leader.

“I am eager and honored to join the work in progress in Scotland County and looking forward to supporting teachers and leaders,” Bankhead-Smith said.