Here Are The Best Looks From The Met Gala — And The Messages Behind Them

lakeshorepublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the pandemic shut down fashion's biggest night in 2020, the Met Gala came back on Monday night — albeit a smaller event than years past, and postponed from its typical May date. Coming off the end of New York Fashion Week, the gala marked the opening of "In America:...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks from Anya Taylor-Joy to Billy Porter

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. PT with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver platform heels. Among the night’s trends: bright, bold colors, especially neon yellows worn by Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy, and brilliant pink hues seen on Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba and...
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Channels Diana Ross In Sergio Hudson Gown At 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes. Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress’s entire look gave major Diana Ross vibes.
Vogue Magazine

Venus Williams and Prabal Gurung Brought Cinematic Glamour to the Met Gala

Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
Variety

Bright Colors, Bold Choices Reign on the Emmys Red Carpet

If there was any doubt about the excitement about a post-pandemic re-emergence and the return of the Emmys to a live, in-person show, look no further than Sunday’s red carpet and its joyful riot of color. With a limited guest list and a full vaccination mandate in place, attendees stepped out in every shade of the rainbow— and with nary a mask in sight. From Kenan Thompson’s candy-floss pink suit and matching bow tie to Seth Rogen’s orange blazer, the menswear represented some of the most adventurous choices at the show. Velvet tuxes also had a moment, with Bo Burnham in...
FOXBusiness

Met Gala: A look at the money behind the annual fashion event

Each year, when the Met Gala rolls around, fans look to the stars to see what lavish and over-the-top costumes celebrities have concocted to show off while strutting their stuff on the red carpet. The event is generally co-chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour – she's an honorary co-chair this...
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week

Nicky Hilton walked on the wild side during a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night. The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a flounce skirt that stopped just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold frock with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top handle bag. To add a little glamour, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewels on her right wrist. Hilton has been making the rounds at fashion week. Nicky joined her sister Paris at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She played...
1051thebounce.com

2021 Met Gala: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion Best Looks Ranked

This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and everyone in attendance of fashion night’s out, AKA Rihanna’s night showed off their interpretation of what “In America” means to them. From transforming outfits, to Old Hollywood reimagined, to a melting pot of what America is today, the potential is endless. Below, we have chosen our top 50 looks of the night, ranking our favorites.
Vogue Magazine

Amanda Gorman Reveals the Message Behind Her Met Gala Beauty

Last night’s Met Gala red carpet provided a view of a national treasure, arriving in the form of National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, representing a modern day Lady Liberty. “As soon as I was asked to be a co-host for the Met Gala, I immediately knew I wanted to reimagine the Statue of Liberty,” Gorman tells Vogue. “It was important to me to hold a book much like the statue's, with a line from the poem at the base of Lady Liberty, as well as to wear a laurel crown to symbolize my experience as a laureate,” she shares of the Edie Parker bag and Jennifer Behr headpiece that accessorized her Vera Wang gown. For the museum’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit, Gorman also carried a newly lit (metaphorical) torch for Estée Lauder as the brand’s Global Changemaker, a role in which she serves as the curator of a special Writing Change initiative created to advance literacy, particularly among women and girls.
Essence

Exclusive: Rihanna Shares The Details Behind Her MET Gala Carpet Look

The 'Anti' singer and mogul caught up with ESSENCE on the red carpet. After a night of looks to die for ranging from Chloe x Halle‘s sisterly nod to Tina Turner to Yara Shahidi‘s Josephine Baker-inspired gown, Rihanna appeared on the MET Gala red carpet to serve what we’d been waiting for. The ‘Anti’ singer appeared in a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat alongside her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, who made their red carpet debut together at this year’s MET Gala. Just after 10 PM EST, the FENTY Beauty mogul arrived on the carpet fashionably late – emphasis on the “fashion” – straightaway following the tapping of her highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.
The Independent

Dan Levy: The powerful message behind his extravagant Met Gala outfit

Dan Levy made his debut at the 2021 Met Gala with a flamboyant costume containing an important message. The Schitt’s Creek star collaborated with Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson and Cartier to create a look that not only turned heads, but was politically powerful. The 38-year-old multihyphenate stepped on the red carpet...
imdb.com

Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Has a Message on His Met Gala Look That's Simply the Best

Crack open one of Herb Ertlinger's fruit wines, as Dan Levy has officially arrived at the 2021 Met Gala. While this year's theme for Fashion's biggest night is "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion," the Schitt's Creek co-creator seems to have a message for the world on his red carpet ensemble. We're, of course, referring to Levy's show-stopping, frilly outfit by Loewe. The highly photographed custom number features a map print covering the over-the-top sleeves and slacks. There's also a notable etching of two men locking lips, seemingly emphasizing that love is love. Phillip Picardi, the former Chief Content Editor for Teen Vogue, has since...
