The pace of overall inflation slowed in August, with declines in airfares and used car prices helping to offset higher bills on items like groceries, gasoline, and housing. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August—decelerating from 0.5% in July and 0.9% in June and marking the smallest month-to-month increase since January, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI was 5.3% higher than in August 2020, marking the second-highest year-over-year inflation rate since 2008 (the highest was 5.4% in June and July.)

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO