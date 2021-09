NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he is not upset with Blue Origin for pursuing all legal avenues after the company lost a space agency contract for a lunar lander. "We are a nation of laws and as such we want to follow the law," Nelson said in response to a question from Ars. "They have a right of appeal, and they have chosen to exercise that right. They have every right under the law to do that, and there will be a determination. And then we will move on."

