Urban Betty to open Round Rock salon in 2022
Urban Betty will open its third salon location at 3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd., Ste. 1350, Round Rock, in 2022. The Austin-based salon was opened in 2005 by Chelle Neff with a second location opening in 2019. The hair salon offers complimentary beverages to its clients, and is a Green Circle Salon. This means up to 95% of materials previously considered waste, such as hair foils, hair, aerosol cans and other materials, are recycled and repurposed. 512-371-7663. www.urbanbetty.com.communityimpact.com
