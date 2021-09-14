CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Urban Betty to open Round Rock salon in 2022

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Urban Betty will open its third salon location at 3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd., Ste. 1350, Round Rock, in 2022. The Austin-based salon was opened in 2005 by Chelle Neff with a second location opening in 2019. The hair salon offers complimentary beverages to its clients, and is a Green Circle Salon. This means up to 95% of materials previously considered waste, such as hair foils, hair, aerosol cans and other materials, are recycled and repurposed. 512-371-7663. www.urbanbetty.com.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

JuiceLand coming to Round Rock in November

JuiceLand will be coming to Round Rock at 2800 S. I-35, Ste. 301, in La Frontera Village in November. The Austin-based juice, smoothie and coffee chain was founded in 2011 by Matt Shook and has since expanded to 33 locations and counting in Dallas, Austin and Houston. www.juiceland.com. Brooke Sjoberg...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wayback Burgers to open Leander restaurant

Wayback Burgers is planning a Leander restaurant set to open in mid-2022, according to a Sept. 20 release. The burger joint will be built in the Shops at Leander Ridge development at 3651 N. US 183, Leander. The Connecticut-based company specializes in cooked-to-order burgers and hand-dipped milkshakes. This will be...
LEANDER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Lifestyle
Community Impact Austin

New office building bringing more than 2,000 square feet of office space to central Round Rock in 2022

A new office building is bringing 2,646 square feet of Class A office space to 406 N. Lee St., Round Rock, in 2022. The office building will be located at the northeast corner of Round Rock Avenue and I-35. Turnkey options will be available to tenants when construction is completed. Brokerage services are being provided by Brinegar Properties. 512-940-0188. www.512texas.com/round-rock-lease-class-a-office.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Guide: Private schools in the Lake Travis-Westlake area

Private schools around the Lake Travis-Westlake region offer a variety of specialized instruction, from different religious affiliations to various types of curriculum. This guide features primary and middle schools with grade levels through eighth grade and high schools with grade levels through 12th grade. Note: This list is not comprehensive.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Community Impact Austin

Former Round Rock Steak N' Shake to become home of new Whataburger location in 2022

A former Steak N' Shake location at 281 University Blvd. is set to re-emerge as a Whataburger in 2022. Renovation of the building is set to begin in November, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and the site will receive a complete interior rework with all new finishes. A small portion of the building will be demolished, and an addition will be constructed. Whataburger representatives have confirmed that there is not yet a set opening date for this location. www.whataburger.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Fairways of Blackhawk under new management by Associa Hill Country

Associa Hill Country has been selected to manage Fairways of Blackhawk, a 476-home community in Pflugerville, in partnership with the community’s board of directors. Associa Hill Country is the local branch of Associa, a company that provides homeowners association management, property management and maintenance services to communities across North America. www.associaonline.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wells Branch cake expert Dream Bakery celebrates 5-year anniversary

Dream Bakery, located in far North Austin at 2013 Wells Branch Pkwy., Ste. 109, Austin, on Sept. 16 celebrated its fifth year of business under owner Karen Fry. The bakery specializes in custom cakes, available for order on Dream Bakery’s website. All of the bakery’s pastries are exclusively gluten free, and cakes can be made gluten free, keto friendly or conventionally. Dream Bakery also sells classic patisserie offerings, including croissants, eclairs, cupcakes, cookies and more.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bubble tea, therapy and three other new businesses coming to Southwest Austin

A new day care, salon and bubble tea spot are coming to Southwest Austin soon, along with two other new businesses. 1. Deep Eddy Psychotherapy plans to open a new location at 2600 W. Stassney Lane, Austin, in the first quarter of 2022. The family-founded practice that started at 508 Deep Eddy Ave. has since grown to include several locations. The Stassney office will be the practice’s biggest, with 25 new offices as well as large areas for training, community gatherings, and yoga or movement therapy. 512-956-6463.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Urban Betty#A Green Circle Salon
Community Impact Austin

Jersey Mike's to open on RM 620 in Round Rock Sept. 22

Jersey Mike's will open its third Round Rock location at 17220 N. RM 620, Ste. 120, on Sept. 22. According to the company, franchise owner Jason Odum will be hosting a grand opening celebration and fundraiser from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 benefitting Round Rock High School. The New Jersey-based sandwich shop first opened in 1956, according to the company website, and began franchising when owner Peter Cancro purchased the business at 17 years old in the 1970s. With more than 2,000 locations across the country, this will be the sandwich shop's third location in Round Rock. Once open, this location's hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. 512-363-5323 www.jerseymikes.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Barkin’ Creek sets up shop in Domain Northside

Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath in late August opened its new retail storefront at its permanent location in Domain Northside at 3200 Palm Way, Ste. 142, Austin. The dog spa and pet supply store offers bath and grooming services alongside its signature homemade dog food made with nutritious ingredients. Barkin’ Creek further offers day care for dogs with frequent walks and one-on-one attention, according to the business’ website.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Community Impact Austin

New Locker Room Haircuts comes to Southwest Austin, plus other business news

A barbershop, a taekwondo studio and other businesses have opened in Southwest Austin since June. 1. Locker Room Haircuts opened in June at 8900 S. Congress Ave., Austin, and specializes in men’s and kids’ cuts as well as beard-trimming in a sports-themed environment. The salon owned by Kyle and Danya Maxfield provides shampooing and beverages with each haircut. The salon also offers walk-ins and has several locations across Texas. 512-531-9114.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Willie's Joint restaurant offers burgers, live music and more

Photos signed with markers cover the walls and ceiling in love notes and precious memories at Willie’s Joint in Buda. Co-owner Greg Henry tells of people visiting from all over to sign their name, return and show it off to their loved ones.Henry and his childhood friend Jeff Griffin talked about opening up their own business together and in 2013 made that a reality. Partnered with Greg Pratt Jr., who had worked previously in barbecue ventures, they together opened Willie’s Joint, a place where friends and family could come and spend time together without the fuss of having to cook, clean and host.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy