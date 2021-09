Alzheimer's likely develops as a result of multiple factors—genetics, lifestyle, and environment included—per the Alzheimer's Association. While there is no way to know for sure whether someone will develop Alzheimer's later in life, a recent study claims that there is one health condition which might be a predictor of the memory loss disease occurring earlier rather than later. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO