CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New Poll Reveals What NYers Think Of Hochul's Job Performance So Far

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jX1F5_0bvcc6Ku00

Despite just weeks in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who succeeded former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in scandal, has a positive favorability rating among New Yorkers, according to a brand-new poll.

The Siena College poll, released Tuesday, Sept. 14, found Hochul was viewed favorably by 42 percent of voters and unfavorably by 17 percent; with 41 percent still undecided.

By 52-18 percent, voters say Hochul has a more collaborative approach to government leadership than her predecessor, and they say it’s exciting to have New York’s first woman governor by a 74-16 margin.

In addition, strong majorities of voters think Hochul will be successful in ensuring a safe transition to in-person public education, leading the state through natural disasters, and controlling the spread of COVID.

Voters also chimed in on the former governor, saying Cuomo should have resigned, rather than remain in office, 67-26 percent, including Democrats, 55-35 percent.

Cuomo has his worst-ever favorability rating, 34-55 percent, down from 45-47 percent in June.

“While still largely unknown to a wide swath of New Yorkers, Gov. Hochul begins her tenure with a lot of goodwill from voters, said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "Among those with an opinion about her, she is viewed strongly favorably, although two in five New Yorkers don’t yet have an opinion, despite Hochul having been Lt. Governor for six years and elected statewide twice."

The poll also showed that when it comes to the pandemic, Hochul was strongly supported.

By a 69- to 26-percent margin, New Yorkers backed requiring teachers and staff to be vaccinated — which the state has yet to order, but has been encouraged by Hochul and President Joe Biden.

And school districts requiring teachers, staff, and students to wear masks was supported 78 to 18 percent.

“Mask mandates have even greater support among New Yorkers, Greenberg said. "A mask mandate for schools is supported by 89 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of independents, and 57 percent of Republicans."

The poll was conducted among 700 New York registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

County Executive In Hudson Valley To Run For Congress

One of the Hudson Valley's top elected officials is throwing his hat in the ring as he takes a run at a seat in Congress.Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has filed to be a candidate in the race for New York’s 19th Congressional District, challenging incumbent first-term Democratic…
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

These Connecticut Schools Awarded Blue Ribbon Status

Several schools in Connecticut have earned top marks in 2021 by being recognized with National Blue Ribbon status.US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 325 schools across the country were recognized for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among st…
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Voice

Five Massachusetts Schools Awarded Blue Ribbon Status

Five schools in Massachusetts have earned top marks in 2021 by being recognized with National Blue Ribbon status.US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 325 schools across the country were recognized for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among stu…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Performance#Siena College#New Yorkers#Covid#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
131K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy