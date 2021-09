Five Early Longhorn Legends will be recognized for their contributions prior to the Longhorns’ homecoming football game against Merkel at 7:30 p.m. Friday. They are:. Judy Reed has been selected as a 2021 Longhorn Legend. Mrs. Reed served EISD as an award winning Choir teacher for thirty years from 1985-2015. She is loved by all of her former choir students and colleagues. She is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association. She was voted Region Teacher of the Year and Early High School Teacher of the Year twice. Many former choir students have wonderful memories of when she took them to perform at Carnegie Hall. She even took her class to England! Mrs.Reed led two of her choirs to the state championship in UIL. Her choirs earned twenty-one Sweepstakes at UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Contests. She directed over twenty major musicals and four Madrigal Dinners. She took over 250 students to compete at State UIL Solo and Ensemble Contests during her years at Early. Her choir program was special because she had very high expectations, but she managed to get the very best from her students in a loving and respectful way. Her motto is “The key to excellence is to remember.” Judy Reed is what Longhorn Legends are all about!

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO