Better Health, Improved Nutrition To Sprout From Gardens At SIUE East St. Louis Center
EDWARDSVILLE - With the start of the school year, students' hands are full of books, various technology, and now – some fresh produce, courtesy of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center (ESLC) gardens. "We have already given fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and okra to our students and parents," said SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) Director Gina Jeffries, EdD. "We love giving away the fresh produce, just as much as they enjoy
