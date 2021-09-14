Originally Posted On: Understanding Medicare Advantage Plans – How to Choose the Right Coverage for a Stress-Free Retirement (healthiack.com) Choosing the right health insurance is one of the most important decisions one can make before retirement. And yet, for many Americans, insurance is a tough puzzle to crack. Both private and federal options are available, and understanding the differences between the two is essential if you want to make sure your plan covers your health needs and long-term requirements.