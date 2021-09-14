CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

RESOURCES FOR FARMERS WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
wtnzfox43.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.forthepeople.com/blog/resources-farmers-parkinsons-disease/. Parkinson’s is the world’s fastest-growing neurological condition. Both in the U.S. and globally, the number of people living with Parkinson’s has exploded in recent decades. Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease each year. A recent study found that Parkinson’s prevalence in this country has nearly doubled compared to a 1978 study. By 2030, an estimated 1.2 million Americans will be living with Parkinson’s.

www.wtnzfox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
Health

What Causes Parkinson's Disease? 4 Risk Factors You Need to Know

No one knows exactly what causes Parkinson's disease, but it could be the result of your age, environment, genetics, and other factors. Parkinson's disease is caused when the brain cells responsible for producing dopamine, the chemical messenger that coordinates the body's muscle movements and emotional responses, stop working or die. It typically leads to motor symptoms such as tremor, stiffness, and slowness of movement (known as bradykinesia). It can also lead to other symptoms such as anxiety and depression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Nasal drugs show promise for slowing Parkinson's disease progression in lab study

Potential new treatments for Parkinson's disease developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center have shown success in slowing progression of the disease in mice. In a study published in Nature Communications, Rush researchers found that two different peptides (chains of amino acids) helped slow the spread of alpha-synuclein, a protein that occurs in abnormal protein deposits called Lewy bodies in the brain. Lewy bodies are hallmarks of Parkinson's disease, the most common movement disorder affecting about 1.2 million people in the United States and Canada.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Boston Globe

New procedure can treat disabling tremors, such as those caused by Parkinson’s disease

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Tremors caused by Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor are not...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinsons#Disease#Herbicides#Americans#Research Organization
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Marijuana and Parkinson’s Disease as CAM Therapy

People with Parkinson's disease are becoming more interested in learning how medical marijuana and cannabidiol (CBD) can relieve symptoms associated with the disease. Medical marijuana is a type of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) that has not traditionally been used in the medical community. But in recent years, more states...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Parkinson’s disease has no approved treatment. Scientists want to use lab grown mini-brains to change that

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Upwards of 10 million people globally and nearly 1 million in the United States live with Parkinson's disease, which has no approved treatments. The only option for patients is drugs that can keep the degenerative condition in check, rather than tackle its root causes.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
verywellhealth.com

What Are Parkinson's Plus Syndromes?

Parkinson's disease is the most common degenerative neurological disorder of the central nervous system. It mainly affects movement and motor skills. Other neurological diseases mimic many Parkinson's disease symptoms. These disorders are referred to as Parkinson plus syndromes, or atypical parkinsonian syndromes. They are related to Parkinson's disease because they all negatively affect the brain or spinal cord nerve cells, and they are progressive with no available cure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

In Harmony: Navigating Relationships and Parkinson’s

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many of us to realize how much relationships, interactions with others, and social support mean to us. We as humans were created to be social. For people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other chronic illnesses, the isolation, anxiety, and depression may feel even greater. During...
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Business Journal

How VCU is helping helping patients with Parkinson’s Disease through a VR-based study

Imagine putting on a virtual reality headset and being immediately transported to an idyllic pond setting where you reach to catch the fish swimming and leaping around you. You’re having so much fun, you may not realize this VR fishing game is an effective therapeutic intervention with a serious purpose. No longer science fiction, virtual reality is now being used in health care to improve positive outcomes for patients.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Exercising This Muscle May Help Prevent Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease — Plus 2 Moves to Try

We can absolutely reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age. Sure, genetics factor in, but ultimately, lifestyle plays a big role in how long our brains stay sharp. And while we might typically think about diet changes that preserve brain health, exercising the right way can also work to prevent conditions like dementia — especially if you’re working the calf muscles.
WORKOUTS
WebMD

Trial Into Antioxidant for Parkinson's Disease Yields Disappointing Results

FRIDAY, Sept. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Researchers hoped to show that the natural antioxidant urate could delay Parkinson's disease progression, but a study completed at Massachusetts General Hospital dashed those expectations. The trial enrolled nearly 300 individuals recently diagnosed with early Parkinson's disease, which affects the body's motor system....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Oral Inosine Does Not Slow Progression of Early Parkinson Disease

THURSDAY, Sept. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Oral inosine treatment does not impact clinical progression for people with early Parkinson disease (PD), according to a study published in the Sept. 14 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Michael A. Schwarzschild, M.D., Ph.D., from the Mass General Institute...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WOOD

Van Andel Institute: Parkinson’s Disease Public Lecture Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute invites you to join them for their next free public lecture, Parkinson’s Disease: From Genes to the Clinic, Thursday, Sept. 30. This informative event will be hosted virtually and will feature presentations and a Q&A session with VAI Parkinson’s disease experts Dr. Darren Moore and Dr. Michael Henderson.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Meta-review of 266 studies concludes weedkiller paraquat doesn’t cause Parkinson’s disease

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In order to examine the extent to which a consensus exists in the scientific community regarding the relationship between paraquat exposure...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

How protein clogs in cellular entrances cause Parkinson's disease

Mutations in a protein known to cause Parkinson's Disease derange transportation in and out of brain cells, reports a team of UConn Health researchers in the 27 July issue of Science Signaling. The toxic traffic jams that result eventually lead to certain brain cell death and the characteristic symptoms of Parkinson's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy