How Mental Health Stigma Impacts Men

Kids and teens struggled with stress, anxiety and depression before the pandemic. It's time for families to create a healthier new normal. COVID-19 has dealt heavy blows to young people’s social, emotional and behavioral well-being. Many kids and adolescents have struggled academically with school closures, limited access to teachers and coaches, the frustrations of remote learning and poor internet connectivity. During lockdowns and quarantines, some have had to face the death of loved ones — without the chance to hug them goodbye. For many, the pandemic has also brought economic hardship. And kids are sad, angry and depressed over having missed graduations and other important events. The CDC warns that the trauma they’ve experienced may affect them for the rest of their lives.

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO