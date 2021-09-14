Suspect arrested after alleged racist tirade, physical attack on Spirit Airlines flight

A tree worker was arrested after an alleged attack on his female boss at a job site. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to a home in Summerfield after 42-year-old Robert Elvis Barkley of Ocala began arguing with his boss, according to an arrest report. The woman, who also owns the tree service, told Barkley “several times” they should not be arguing at a client’s home. Barkley continued to get angry so the boss used her cell phone to record his behavior. Once Barkley realized he was being recorded, he became “enraged” and began trying to grab her phone as she retreated, the report said. Barkley grabbed her, bear hugged her and threw her to the ground.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO