CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Assemblywoman Gonzalez undergoes mastectomy, says 'no cancer left'

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1katKk_0bvca6PK00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez announced on Twitter Monday that she has returned home after undergoing a bilateral mastectomy and there is "no cancer left."

Gonzalez, D-San Diego, described herself as "exhausted and sore" and "hopeful." She tweeted that she was "eternally grateful to the world's best husband /caretaker who hasn't left my side," San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher.

Gonzalez underwent the surgery Saturday "and the doctors said it went perfect," Fletcher tweeted.

Gonzalez announced Aug. 7 that she was diagnosed with diagnosed with breast cancer, which Fletcher described as stage 0, but was "also aggressive and hormone positive" and required "aggressive treatment" because her mother developed breast cancer at age 44 and died at age 62.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
Person
Lorena Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Surgery
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy