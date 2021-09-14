Assemblywoman Gonzalez undergoes mastectomy, says 'no cancer left'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez announced on Twitter Monday that she has returned home after undergoing a bilateral mastectomy and there is "no cancer left."

Gonzalez, D-San Diego, described herself as "exhausted and sore" and "hopeful." She tweeted that she was "eternally grateful to the world's best husband /caretaker who hasn't left my side," San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher.

Gonzalez underwent the surgery Saturday "and the doctors said it went perfect," Fletcher tweeted.

Gonzalez announced Aug. 7 that she was diagnosed with diagnosed with breast cancer, which Fletcher described as stage 0, but was "also aggressive and hormone positive" and required "aggressive treatment" because her mother developed breast cancer at age 44 and died at age 62.

RELATED COVERAGE:

