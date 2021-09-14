CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. McCarthy on House Dems tax plan: They're going to make jobs leave America

Cover picture for the articleHouse minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss the global minimum tax plan and his thoughts on the $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan.

