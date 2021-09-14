Karlovy Vary 2021 Review: German Acid-Laced Tragicomedy NÖ Hilariously Anatomizes the Anxieties of a Millennial Relationship and Parenthood

“Why didn’t you get your hair cut?” Yosef asks his wife Reem (Maisa Abd Elhadi) innocently enough in “Huda’s Salon,” aware that she was intending to get a trim during her day out with their baby daughter Lita. There is no good answer for him other than for Reem to say she just didn’t have the time, knowing there’s a bit of real jealousy in every joke he cracks about her having an affair with another man and too scared to tell him about what really happened, though he’ll learn soon enough that Huda (Manal Awad), her typical hairdresser has been taken in by the Palestinian resistance movement after learning she’s been working for the Israeli Secret Service.

