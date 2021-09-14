CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karlovy Vary 2021 Review: German Acid-Laced Tragicomedy NÖ Hilariously Anatomizes the Anxieties of a Millennial Relationship and Parenthood

By Martin Kudlac Contributor
screenanarchy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman director Dietrich Brüggemann returned to Karlovy Vary after his previous successful works Station of the Cross and Heil bowed on the screens of the largest Czech film gathering. Joining forces once again with his sister Anna Brüggemann, who co-penned the script and stars in one of the leading roles of Nö, the siblings take a satiric stab at relationships, adulthood, and parenthood of the contemporary 30+ generation. Brüggemann rehashes the formalism of Station of the Cross in a slightly surreal dramedy that leans heavier on the comic side to the delights and guffaws of the audience.

screenanarchy.com

