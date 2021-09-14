What you need to know for Loft Film Fest 2021

The Loft Film Fest is returning this year for the 11th annual event at The Loft Cinema.

Starting Wednesday, November 10th, the festival experience will return with 100% in-person events, according to a news release.

Safety measures will be in place for the event. The Loft says attendance in Screen 1 will be limited to 185 people or 50% of normal capacity. Open Air Cinema screenings will have a maximum capacity of 100 people.

All-Access Badge sales for Loft Film Fest 2021 will be limited to 50 total available and are on sale now for $180 for the general public and $150 for Loft Cinema members. Individual tickets will also be available for sale at a later date.

