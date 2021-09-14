CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

What you need to know for Loft Film Fest 2021

By EJ Jimenez
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URohb_0bvcZkK800

The Loft Film Fest is returning this year for the 11th annual event at The Loft Cinema.

Starting Wednesday, November 10th, the festival experience will return with 100% in-person events, according to a news release.

Safety measures will be in place for the event. The Loft says attendance in Screen 1 will be limited to 185 people or 50% of normal capacity. Open Air Cinema screenings will have a maximum capacity of 100 people.

All-Access Badge sales for Loft Film Fest 2021 will be limited to 50 total available and are on sale now for $180 for the general public and $150 for Loft Cinema members. Individual tickets will also be available for sale at a later date.

For more information on featured titles, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Marvel at UEE’s New CF Pictorial as She Looks Healthier and Captivates with a Return to Her Early Debut Charm

Wow this is definitely eye candy but even better a really positive development with UEE. The former idol turned actress has been one of the biggest chameleons in her look for the last decade, most notably her weight loss to a nearly gaunt look for a few dramas that was worrying. Her honey thighs during the After School era was always a top draw for her visuals and this week a new CF shows that she’s gotten some of that physique back. K-netizens are really happy to see her healthy and still so striking in her combination of height and strong onscreen charisma. Up next is starring opposite Rain, Kim Bum, and Son Na Eun in the medical drama Ghost Doctor.
CELEBRITIES
WMAZ

2021 Georgia National Fair tickets on sale now

PERRY, Ga. — The 2021 Georgia National Fair is set to begin in a month and tickets for this year’s event are now on sale. Ticket prices are as follows: $15 for ages 11-59, $10 for ages 60 and up, and children 10 and younger are free with a paying adult.
PERRY, GA
binghamtonhomepage.com

Here’s what you need to know if you’re headed to LUMA

BINGHAMTON, NY – LUMA 2021 begins in just a few hours, and some still have questions about the updated format. The event starts at 8:30 tonight, and ticket holders will be able to check in at one of 5 stations throughout downtown by showing an email, app or print out with their ticket.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Arbiter Online

What you need to know about Treefort Music Fest this week

Treefort Music Festival is just around the corner. Happening from Sept. 22 – Sept. 26, this five-day festival will be filled with music, food, community and so much more. The festival will consist of 11 forts, which will introduce more than 100 artists, creators and performers to the Boise community. In addition, Treefort Music Fest will be welcoming over 200 local and regional music groups and artists.
BOISE, ID
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy