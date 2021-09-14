CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1047 Games raises $100M on the runaway success of its debut title, Splitgate

By Devin Coldewey
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-founder and CEO Ian Proulx credited a dedicated community and, as he described it, “taking a Silicon Valley approach to running a game business.”. At the time 1047 Games was founded, about five years ago, free to play (F2P) PC games were a niche genre. While games like World of Tanks and Warframe were seeing success, and of course many mobile games relying on in-app purchases, Fortnite had yet to show the industry that F2P could be so ludicrously profitable.

