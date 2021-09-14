CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polls open in California for recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom

By Alex Hider
3 News Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolls have opened in California's second-ever recall election, one that could determine the political fate of current Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. California voters on Tuesday will be faced with two questions: 1.) Should Newsom be recalled, and 2.) If he is recalled, who should replace him? If more than 50% vote for Newsom's recall, the top vote-getter in response to the second question will be named California's new governor.

