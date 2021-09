SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man in custody for a violent sword attack on his girlfriend and her dog in March of 2020 is facing new charges for an attack on jail deputies. James E. Brown, 56 of Wichita, was charged this week with attempted 1st degree murder, battery against a law enforcement officer, 3 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of criminal threat, and traffic in contraband in a correctional institution, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.

