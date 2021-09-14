Gabby Petito missing update – Fiancé Brian Laundrie shared Instagram post reading ’till death do us part’ before trip

THE fiancé of missing woman Gabby Petito's chilling Instagram post before their road trip has been revealed.

Petito has been missing for two weeks after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

The 22-year-old New Yorker was last seen on August 24 after leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, with Laundrie.

While Gabby never returned home, her fiancé did and has since made headlines after he reportedly hired an attorney and refused to work with the police.

In an Instagram post shared last year, Laundrie wrote: "My biggest fear is that one day I’ll wake up and it will have all been a dream, because that is what every second has felt like since the moment we found each other.

"Till death do us part or until I wake up, I’m so happy the answer was yes, Love you hunny."

VAN LIFE BLOG

Petito and Laundrie had only recently begun a YouTube channel about traveling the country while living in a van.

"After our first cross country trip in a little Nissan Sentra, we both decided we to wanted downsize our lives and travel full time, but trying to fit everything for two people into the tiny little trunk of the car, also spending way too much on gas, food, and airbnb, was not the road to take," they wrote in a video posted three weeks ago.

"We quickly realized we had to come up with a solution if we wanted to continue traveling and living nomadically, so that's why we handcrafted our own tiny van, a simple 2012 Ford transit connect, utilizing space with unique designs and features."

GABBY PETITO'S TATTOOS AND PIERCINGS

The family of the missing woman has issued information on her tattoos and piercings to help identify her.

"She has a triangle tattoo on left arm with flowers and a 'Let it be' tattoo written on her right arm. She has a Belly button piercing," the GoFundMe page reads.

Gabby Petito in an Instagram picture

FAMILY HAS NOT CONTACTED LAUNDRIE

Gabby Petito's father revealed on Fox News on Tuesday afternoon that the family has been told not to contact her fiance Brian Laundrie.

Joe Petito would not confirm who had given them this advice.

'SHE'S IN DANGER'

Gabby Petito's mother has claimed she believes the 22-year-old is in danger.

"I believe she's in danger because she's not in touch with us," Nicole Schmidt said.

"She could be alone somewhere. She could be stranded somewhere in the wilderness and she needs help."

AUTHORITIES NOT CONFIRMING WHEREABOUTS

Police are reportedly not confirming the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie as his lawyer issues a statement.

Gabby Petito's family will not comment on Laundrie and his relationship with their daughter.

Petito is believed to have been traveling with Laundrie when she stopped contacting friends and family.

Cops say there is nothing to say a crime has taken place.

LAUNDRIE'S LAWYER ISSUES STATEMENT

Brian Laundrie's family issues a statement through his lawyer.

"This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family," it said.

"I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

"On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family.

"On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."

GOFUNDME FOR GABBY

A family friend has established a GoFundMe page to raise funds to aid with the search for Gabby Petito.

It has already raised more than $24,600.

"Gabby is now considered missing under suspicious circumstances after no contact and an initial search effort," the page reads.

WHERE WAS GABBY LAST LOCATED?

According to her hometown police department in North Port, Florida, Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

She was last spotted leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, days before she told her family that she would be in Wyoming.

FAMILY CRIES AS THEY CALL FOR GABBY TO COME HOME

The distraught mom of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito has said she has a gut feeling that her daughter will come home.

Nicole Schmidt and her husband Joe Petito, Gabby's father, appeared in front of the press at their attorney’s office on Monday, where Nicole said she believes that “a mother’s instinct is the most powerful.”

Nicole Schmidt and her husband Joe Petito, Gabby's father

TEXT FAMILY UNTIL AUGUST 30

Gabby’s mom Nichole said she received texts from her phone until August 30 but couldn’t be sure if her daughter sent them.

"I believe she’s going to come home," she told a press conference on Monday.

"They had a plan, an itinerary, and we were excited for them. Everyone wanted to be doing what they were doing."

'I SAID YES!'

Gabby Petito posted last year that Brian Laundrie had asked her to marry him.

"Here’s a picture from our first date because I have so much love for you," she wrote.

"Brian asked me to marry him and I said yes! @bizarre_design_ you make life feel unreal, and everyday is such a dream with you."

GABBY PETITO'S LAST POSTS

The missing woman last posted to Instagram on August 25.

"Happy Halloween," she wrote two weeks ago alongside pictures of herself by a mural.

It is unclear where the picture was taken.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S FIRST INSTAGRAM POST

Gabby Petito was pictured with Laundrie in his first Instagram post last year.

"It’s been an incredible year, by far the best of my life," he wrote.

"Ive been to so many beautiful places, had so many amazing experiences and all with the best side kick in the world!"

CAMPERVAN PICTURED

Gabby Petito had been traveling and living in a white campervan with Brian Laundrie when she disappeared.

It was seized from Laundrie's parents' house on Saturday.

He was pictured with the van on her Instagram account.

Brian Laundrie sitting on the couple's white campervan

'TIL DEATH DO US PART'

WHEN DID GABBY PETITO MEET BRIAN LAUNDRIE?

Gabby's family on Monday refused to confirm if the pair were engaged but did say the two met at high school and later rekindled their relationship.

They are understood to have lived together in Florida for more than two years.

Gabby Petito pictured with Brian Laundrie

FAMILY CALLS FOR FOCUS

Petito's family on Monday slammed online trolls for targeting her fiancé after he returned from their vacation without her.

The New Yorker's loved ones posted to a Facebook page set up to help find her on Monday, writing: "I just want to reiterate …WE ARE ONLY LOOKING FOR GABBY AT THIS TIME."

"Please focus all efforts on sharing her information. We are not talking about Brian or the van," they added.

"Gabby is ALONE and she does not have a vehicle. Please keep sharing!"

DETAILS ON GABBY PETITO

Gabby is described as 5'5 tall, 110 pounds, and has a tattoo that reads: “Let it Be.”

Joseph described his daughter as “free-spirited” and said she loved adventures.

He said: "Clothes didn't impress her. Cars didn't impress her. Experiences - that's what impressed her."

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

FAMILY ISSUE NEW PICTURES

Gabby Petito's family has issued new pictures of the missing traveler to a Facebook page set up to help find her.

"Find Gabby" was created to help search for information on her last whereabouts.

LIVING IN A VAN

Gabby and Laundrie started their road trip on July 2 and planned to visit Portland, Oregon so they could visit a friend for Halloween.

They converted the van into a camper and documented their experiences on social media, NBC New York reports.

Gabby said living out of the van "was the best decision" the couple had ever made.

They started a YouTube channel called "Nomadic Statik" where they shared their journey with fans.

'COME HOME, GABBY'

Worried father Joe Petito addressed his daughter directly.

He said: "Gabby, we just want you to come home. Call us. Let us know you’re OK. Come home, please.”

He added: “I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her.

“She’s out there somewhere… We won’t stop until we find her.”

GABBY'S MOM: 'I HAVE A GUT FEELING'

Gabby’s mom Nichole Schmidt says she has a “gut feeling” that her daughter will return home.

The tearful parent believes a “mother’s instinct is the most powerful”.

Schmidt said she received texts on her phone until August 30, but couldn’t confirm if the 22-year-old was the person who sent them.

GABBY PETITO'S DISAPPEARANCE 'ODD,' COPS SAY

Detectives are investigating the case but say the circumstances behind the 22-year-old’s disappearance are “odd”.

Cops told Fox: “We currently have no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port.”

FIANCE BRIAN LAUNDRIE RETURNED TO FLORIDA

Laundrie returned to Florida without Petito, hired an attorney, and is reportedly not cooperating with police, according to MailOnline.

It's not known when he returned to Florida and Gabby's family claim that he is not speaking about what happened.

Laundrie has not been named a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

CAMPERVAN SEIZED

The camper van belonging to the missing road tripper Gabby Petito and her boyfriend was seized from his parents' home last weekend as cops continue to investigate the "odd circumstances" behind her disappearance.

Cops found their Ford Transit van in North Port, Florida, during the weekend of September 11 - when Gabby's parents reported her disappearance.

Investigators seized the vehicle on Saturday and are searching it for fingerprints and clues.