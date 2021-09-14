CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Enyart, conservative radio host and ‘right wing religious fanatic,’ dead from Covid after boycotting vaccines

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
CONSERVATIVE host and “right-wing religious fanatic” Bob Enyart has died from Covid after refusing to get the vaccine.

The 62-year-old's death was announced by his radio co-host Fred Williams on Monday.

Conservative radio host Bob Enyart has died after battling Covid Credit: YouTube

Williams' now-deleted Facebook post read: “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with Covid.”

He said that Enyart was the “smartest” and “wisest person” that he had known.

The pastor and his wife Cheryl had both refused to get the coronavirus vaccine.

On his radio show, he alleged that scientists tested the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines on "the cells of aborted babies", Newsweek reports. The allegations are completely false.

They were hospitalized with the virus for over a week, according to a Facebook post from September 3.

Enyart was a pastor of the Denver Bible Church and had served in that role since 2000.

Last October, he successfully sued the state of Colorado over mask mandates and the limits that were placed on church congregations, the Denver Post reports.

After his victory, Enyart told KMGH-TV: "We were so thankful that a federal court would recognize our God-given right to worship him, our creator, without the government interfering."

The radio host joins a list of conservative vaccine critics who have died from Covid in recent weeks.

Marc Bernier, who branded himself "Mr. Anti Vax", died last month - weeks after comparing the vaccination effort to Nazi Germany.

He was hospitalized with Covid-19 around three weeks before his death.

In a haunting final tweet, he said: “Should say, ‘Now the US Government is acting like Nazis. Get the shot.”

The radio host made the comparison as he retweeted a promotional video that was encouraging Americans to get the vaccine.

His death came just days after Covid vaccine critic Phil Valentine.

The 61-year-old, from Tennessee, publicly mocked the country's vaccination efforts and disagreed with mask mandates.

The host regularly performed a song called Vaxman - a parody of The Beatles' song Taxman - before contracting the bug in July.

After he was transferred to the hospital, his family released a statement to social media urging people to get vaccinated.

And right-wing host Dick Farrel passed away on August 4 after contracting the virus.

He reportedly texted friends urging them to get the jab in his final days

He branded Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a “power-tripping lying freak”.

Enyart's death came just weeks after the death of 'Mr Anti-Vax' Marc Bernier Credit: Youtube/The Marc Bernier Show

HuffingtonPost

Right-Wing Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Mocked AIDS Victims Dies Of COVID-19

Bob Enyart, a notoriously homophobic right-wing radio host who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, has died of COVID-19. The death was announced on Facebook. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” wrote Fred Williams, co-host of the ironically named show, which routinely pushed anti-science talking points, including creationism.
Denver Post

Bob Enyart, conservative firebrand and pastor, dies of COVID-19

Conservative firebrand Bob Enyart, the pastor of the Denver Bible Church and indelible talk show host, has died from COVID-19, his radio co-host announced Monday on Facebook. “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question, the wisest person I’ve known,” Fred Williams, Enyart’s co-host on the Real Science Radio show, said in a post.
TheWrap

Bob Enyart, Anti-Vax ‘Real Science Radio’ Host, Dies of COVID-19

Bob Enyart, a Denver radio host and pastor who openly railed against COVID vaccines, has died at age 62 from COVID-19, his co-host confirmed on Facebook. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” his long-time colleague Fred Williams wrote on Monday. “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known. All the while being exceedingly kind and humble, and always, always willing to listen and discuss anything you wanted. It was an honor beyond measure to have been alongside him for 15 years and over 750 science shows.”
Gazette

Controversial Colorado pastor Bob Enyart dies of COVID-19 at age 62

Bob Enyart, who proclaimed himself a "right-wing, religious fanatic, homophobic, anti-choice talk-show host," has died from COVID-19, according to a Facebook post Monday by his co-host on the talk show Real Science Radio. Enyart, pastor of the Denver Bible Church, was a controversial figure known for mocking AIDS victims by...
Houston Chronicle

Conservative radio host who spurned vaccines, mocked AIDS patients dies of covid-19

For years, Bob Enyart used his conservative media platform in Denver to mock those who died of AIDS by name or call for women who receive abortions to face the death penalty. Recently, the radio talk-show host - who had successfully sued the state over mask mandates and capacity limits in Colorado churches last year - joined a chorus of conservative voices who have bashed the coronavirus vaccine and vowed to stay unvaccinated.
praisebaltimore.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Scrubs Magazine

Meet the Doctors Refusing to Treat Unvaccinated Patients in Person

Meeting in person with unvaccinated individuals is a risk some providers are no longer willing to take. As the delta variant continues to thwart the country’s attempts to bring the pandemic to an end, some providers will no longer treat unvaccinated individuals in person. They say it can put their health at risk when the country needs all hands on deck.
