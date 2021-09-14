Bob Enyart, conservative radio host and ‘right wing religious fanatic,’ dead from Covid after boycotting vaccines

CONSERVATIVE host and “right-wing religious fanatic” Bob Enyart has died from Covid after refusing to get the vaccine.

The 62-year-old's death was announced by his radio co-host Fred Williams on Monday.

Conservative radio host Bob Enyart has died after battling Covid Credit: YouTube

Williams' now-deleted Facebook post read: “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with Covid.”

He said that Enyart was the “smartest” and “wisest person” that he had known.

The pastor and his wife Cheryl had both refused to get the coronavirus vaccine.

On his radio show, he alleged that scientists tested the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines on "the cells of aborted babies", Newsweek reports. The allegations are completely false.

They were hospitalized with the virus for over a week, according to a Facebook post from September 3.

Enyart was a pastor of the Denver Bible Church and had served in that role since 2000.

Last October, he successfully sued the state of Colorado over mask mandates and the limits that were placed on church congregations, the Denver Post reports.

After his victory, Enyart told KMGH-TV: "We were so thankful that a federal court would recognize our God-given right to worship him, our creator, without the government interfering."

The radio host joins a list of conservative vaccine critics who have died from Covid in recent weeks.

Marc Bernier, who branded himself "Mr. Anti Vax", died last month - weeks after comparing the vaccination effort to Nazi Germany.

He was hospitalized with Covid-19 around three weeks before his death.

In a haunting final tweet, he said: “Should say, ‘Now the US Government is acting like Nazis. Get the shot.”

The radio host made the comparison as he retweeted a promotional video that was encouraging Americans to get the vaccine.

His death came just days after Covid vaccine critic Phil Valentine.

The 61-year-old, from Tennessee, publicly mocked the country's vaccination efforts and disagreed with mask mandates.

The host regularly performed a song called Vaxman - a parody of The Beatles' song Taxman - before contracting the bug in July.

After he was transferred to the hospital, his family released a statement to social media urging people to get vaccinated.

And right-wing host Dick Farrel passed away on August 4 after contracting the virus.

He reportedly texted friends urging them to get the jab in his final days

He branded Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a “power-tripping lying freak”.

Enyart's death came just weeks after the death of 'Mr Anti-Vax' Marc Bernier Credit: Youtube/The Marc Bernier Show

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS