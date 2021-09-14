20 jobs of the future that will take off when the pandemic is finally over

FatCamera/Getty Images

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest employment projections; employment is projected to grow 7.7% from 2020 to 2030.

BLS published a table of the jobs that may grow the fastest, excluding those with "above average cyclical recovery."

Here are the projected 20 fastest-growing jobs excluding jobs with above average cyclical recovery.

20. Postsecondary health specialties teachers: Employment is projected to increase 24.3% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 58,900

Median annual wage in May 2020: $99,090

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

19. Actuaries: Employment is projected to increase 24.5% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 6,800

Median annual wage in May 2020: $111,030

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

18. Operations research analysts: Employment is projected to increase 24.6% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 25,600

Median annual wage in May 2020: $86,200

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

17. Crematory operators and all other personal care and service workers: Employment is projected to increase 24.8% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 19,900

Median annual wage in May 2020: $28,420

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

This is a catchall occupation title for crematory operators and all other personal care and service workers .

16. Genetic counselors: Employment is projected to increase 26.2% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 600

Median annual wage in May 2020: $85,700

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

15. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers: Employment is projected to increase 27.4% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 7,400

Median annual wage in May 2020: $57,740

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

14. Animal trainers: Employment is projected to increase 28.5% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 17,200

Median annual wage in May 2020: $31,520

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

13. Speech-language pathologists: Employment is projected to increase 28.7% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 45,400

Median annual wage in May 2020: $80,480

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

12. Logisticians: Employment is projected to increase 29.5% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 56,400

Median annual wage in May 2020: $76,270

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

11. Epidemiologists: Employment is projected to increase 29.6% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 2,300

Median annual wage in May 2020: $74,560

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

10. Physician assistants: Employment is projected to increase 31.0% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 40,100

Median annual wage in May 2020: $115,390

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

9. All other data scientists and mathematical science occupations: Employment is projected to increase 31.4% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 19,800

Median annual wage in May 2020: $98,230

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

This is a catchall job category that includes occupations like clinical data managers and bioinformatics technicians .

8. Medical and health services managers: Employment is projected to increase 32.5% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 139,600

Median annual wage in May 2020: $104,280

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

7. Home health and personal care aides: Employment is projected to increase 32.6% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 1,129,900

Median annual wage in May 2020: $27,080

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

6. Information security analysts: Employment is projected to increase 33.3% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 47,100

Median annual wage in May 2020: $103,590

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

5. Physical therapist assistants: Employment is projected to increase 35.4% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 33,200

Median annual wage in May 2020: $59,770

Typical educational requirements: Associate's degree

4. Statisticians: Employment is projected to increase 35.4% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 14,900

Median annual wage in May 2020: $92,270

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

3. Solar photovoltaic installers: Employment is projected to increase 52.1% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 6,100

Median annual wage in May 2020: $46,470

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

2. Nurse practitioners: Employment is projected to increase 52.2% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 114,900

Median annual wage in May 2020: $111,680

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

1. Wind turbine service technicians: Employment is projected to increase 68.2% from 2020 to 2030 for this occupation.

Projected new jobs between 2020 and 2030: 4,700

Median annual wage in May 2020: $56,230

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

More about BLS' employment projections and the above ranking

All the above jobs are projected to grow faster than 7.7%, the projected total employment growth from 2020 to 2030 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In fact, the above jobs are all projected to see employment percent increases in the double digits, of at least 24%.

Some jobs have a lot of ground to make up from pandemic-related job losses though, impacting their employment changes over the decade. The above ranking uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ' table of the jobs with the highest projected employment percent increases from 2020 to 2030. That table in particular excludes "occupations with above average cyclical recovery."

"These excluded occupations may have fast growth rates that do not reflect structural growth but only cyclical recovery," BLS wrote at the bottom of the table .

For instance, motion picture projectionists have a higher projected percent increase than wind turbine service technicians at 70.5%, but is excluded from the table. Other jobs that are part of a separate fastest-growing table without the exclusion include restaurant cooks, costume attendants, and makeup artists, just to name a few other occupations that have high projected job growth rates but are part of the occupations that are above average cyclical recovery.

It's important to note that the above jobs may not see large employment growth over the 10-year period despite their high percent increases. For instance, although wind turbine service technicians are projected to grow the fastest when excluding occupations with above average cyclical recovery, this occupations is projected to grow by 4,700 over the decade.

"As additional wind turbines are erected, more windtechs will be needed to install and maintain turbines," BLS wrote about the employment growth for this occupation.

Home health and personal care aides, one of the fastest-growing occupations, are actually projected to grow the most. As the US population grows older , there's a need for more of these workers with over 1.1 million projected jobs between 2020 and 2030. Home health aides is part of healthcare support occupations , the fastest-growing occupational group over the decade with a projected employment increase of 23.1%.

"As the baby-boom generation ages and the elderly population grows, the demand for the services of home health and personal care aides will continue to increase," BLS wrote about home health and personal care aides.

Median annual wage and education data noted above are also from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.