St. Louis Monster Jam® Stadium Championship Series Red Tickets On-Sale Now

In addition to moving the Clash race from Daytona to Los Angeles as part of their 2022 schedule, Nascar has decided to take the Cup Series to the World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois next year. The track is just across the Mississippi river from St. Louis. Nascar is taking away one of the two races from Pocono Raceway to fit the race into its 36-event schedule. There will also be another dirt race at Bristol – with that race being held next Easter Sunday, April 17th. It will be the first race on Easter that Nascar has held since 1989.

BUTLER, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO