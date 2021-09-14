Dani Alves ‘in talks with Flamengo’ to join in free transfer after having Sao Paulo contract ripped up

DANI ALVES could already have found a new club following his Sao Paulo contract termination a few days ago.

Sao Paulo's Brazilian rivals Flamengo are interested in giving the 38-year-old a new home this season, according to AS.

Alves could end up at Flamengo after his Sao Paulo contract was ended Credit: AFP

They also claim that Flamengo, based in Rio de Janeiro, have already started talks with the ex-Barcelona defender's representatives to make the deal happen.

Speaking on the potential move for Alves, the club's vice president Marco Braz said: "Flamengo is always attentive to the market."

One thing Braz will have to get sorted correctly is Alves' wage packet, as a dispute over pay is the reason for his Sao Paulo contract termination.

Following the disagreement, the Brazilian native left the club he joined in 2019, after 17 years in Europe.

Speaking on his exit, the club's football director Carlos Belmonte said: "We were told by his representatives that Daniel Alves will not come back to Sao Paulo until there is an adjustment in the financial debt that Sao Paulo has with the player.

"Sao Paulo recognises that debt and last week we made a proposal to try and right it.

David Luiz recently joined Brazil side Flamengo

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"The proposal was not accepted by the player's representatives.

"We have taken the decision and told this to coach Hernan Crespo that Dani Alves will no longer be at his disposal to play for Sao Paulo.

"We all work for this institution. Nobody is bigger than Sao Paulo Football Club."

If Flamengo manage to convince Alves to sign, he'll join ex-Arsenal ace David Luiz at the club.

Luiz has signed a contract with Flamengo until December 2022 and will wear the No.23 shirt.