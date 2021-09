On an all-new episode of Celebrity Family Feud, the casts of Selling Sunset and Bling Empire are facing off. Each team consists of fan-favorite stars from the respective hit Netflix series’, and they are playing for the charity of their choice in this week’s season finale. Get more details on each team below, including who the members are, which charities they’re playing for, and even see a few photos before the episode airs on Sunday.

