Giants vs. Washington odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 121-79 roll

Teams looking to continue their dominance within the NFC East meet when the New York Giants face the Washington Football Team on Thursday Night Football. Washington (0-1), which won the East with a 7-9 mark a year ago, went 4-2 within the division, with its only two losses coming against New York. The Giants (0-1), who finished tied for second in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys at 6-10, also finished 4-2 within the NFC East. New York has won three consecutive games and four of the last five at Washington.