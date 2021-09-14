CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Day Pharmacy CEO Among Those Honored at Women of Distinction Awards

By Jonson Kuhn
 8 days ago
Each year a Colorado publication known as BizWest holds its ‘Women of Distinction’ awards to honor leading women in business, government, and nonprofits who enrich Colorado with their leadership, entrepreneurship, and mentorship. On Thursday, August 26th, Good Day Pharmacy CEO, Vicki Einhellig, was honored along with ten other women at this year’s awards program. The Women of Distinction selection committee received more than 130 worthy nominations.

