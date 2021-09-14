Good Day Pharmacy CEO Among Those Honored at Women of Distinction Awards

No state fines are being imposed against an Iowa nursing home where employees slept on duty, where a resident had to call 911 for medical assistance, and where widespread mold was uncovered last month. After fielding seven complaints about conditions at the QHC-Mitchellville nursing home in Polk County, state inspectors visited the home in July […] The post No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO