Halle Berry To Discuss Her Directing Debut ‘Bruised’ In Keynote At espnW: Women+Sports Summit

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Halle Berry is set to headline the 12th annual espnW : Women+Sports Summit, where she will talk about her feature directing debut Bruised .

The in-person/virtual event will be held October 18-20 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, north of San Diego.

Berry will sit with SportsCenter anchor and Summit host Sage Steele on the first day of the summit for a keynote discussion of Bruised, in which Berry also stars as a mixed martial arts fighter.

“Each year the Summit brings together intriguing executives and personalities for much-needed conversations at the intersection of women, sports, and culture,” said Laura Gentile, and EVP, Commercial Marketing, Networks & ESPN and founder of espnW. “We are honored to welcome Halle as the opening keynote to discuss her inspired directorial debut with Bruised . It’s the perfect conversation to kick off our event.”

Bruised stars Berry as former MMA fighter Jackie Justice, who who left the sport in disgrace, down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her last bout. She’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the Octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when the son she gave up as an infant shows up at her doorstep.

Berry directs from a script by Michelle Rosenfarb. The pic premieres November 24 on Netflix .

All programming from this year’s espnW: Women+Sports Summit will be livestreamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms. The full agenda for this year’s event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Deadline

Eddie Murphy Signs Three-Picture & First-Look Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has closed a three-picture first-look film deal with Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Eddie Murphy. Under the deal, Murphy will star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios with the potential to star. This news comes in the wake of Murphy’s Coming 2 America being the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend over March 5-7, which the streamer has anecdotally announced, though never provided any viewership figures. Amazon picked up Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic in October 2020 for $125M, as Deadline first told you. Coming 2 America...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Friday Night Lights’ Gets Rewatch Podcast Hosted By Derek Phillips & Stacey Oristano For Cadence13

EXCLUSIVE: Friday Night Lights is joining the ranks of TV series to get its own rewatch podcast series. Derek Phillips, who played Billy Riggins, brother of Taylor Kitsch’s Tim Riggins, and Stacey Oristano, who played his on-screen wife Mindy Collette-Riggins, are to host Clear Eyes, Full Hearts: A Friday Night Lights Rewatch. The series, which launches on September 28, comes from Audacy-owned Cadence13, will see the pair return to the fictional town of Dillon, Texas. The high-school football drama premiered on NBC in 2006 and ran for two seasons before becoming a co-production with DirecTV and ultimately running for five seasons. Created by Peter...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Says Talent Is “Getting Paid Very, Very Well” With Streaming Settlements

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel never brought up the name Scarlett Johansson, whose challenge to Disney alongside her reps at rival CAA has riled the industry. But in a virtual appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communcacopia Conference, the exec said talent is “getting paid very, very well” despite massive shifts in windows. “Netflix started this,” Emanuel noted. In the movie business, “about 10% of the movies that went out [theatrically] hit the talent’s back end, meaning the profit participation.” Once Netflix bought out talents’ back end, “the pie was no longer 10%. It was 100%.” When Warner Bros put its entire 2021 release...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘New-Gen’: Henry Rollins Joins Voice Cast Of Animated Series As Deadalus

EXCLUSIVE: Punk rock musician Henry Rollins has joined the voice cast of New-Gen, an animated series based on the Marvel comic book series by J.D. Matonti, Chris Matonti and Julia Coppola of A.P.N.G. Enterprises. He joins Lena Headey, Luke Wilson, Anya Chalotra Finn Wolfhard and Nick Wolfhard. Co-created by Matonti and showrun by Brent Friedman New-Gen follows twin brothers and nanotech-enhanced superheroes (Finn Wolfhard and brother Nick Wolfhard are the voices) as they work to save the world of New-Gen from destructive war. The futuristic utopia of scientific and mechanical wonders seeks to balance nature and technology, weaving together an ecologically sustainable...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

