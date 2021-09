In the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo solidified himself as one of his era’s most memorable players. Rarely has anyone dominated the sport’s final round so thoroughly and done it in such a unique way. As a new name to the list of sacred contemporary ballers—those who will still be discussed broadly for years to come, if not decades—he was the only player to achieve that high of a distinction in the most recent playoffs but certainly not the only emerging prime time star. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton on the Western Conference side of the Finals stood out as well, as did Trae Young before them.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO