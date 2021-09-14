Physicist observes the first unpaired Weyl magnetic monopole

Nuclear fusion offers the tantalizing prospect of a sustainable energy source that can never be exhausted – and scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have announced what they describe as a "watershed moment" in making the technology viable. Fusion happens when two or more atomic nuclei merge together to create larger elements, releasing massive amounts of energy along the way – it's what powers stars like our own Sun. Getting it to work on Earth however, in a system that doesn't use up more energy than it produces, has so far not been possible. Superconducting magnets have previously been identified...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO