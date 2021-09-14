Ms. Alice J. Bryant
Ms. Alice J. Bryant age 65 of Panama City, FL passed away on Saturday, September 4th in Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, FL. A funeral service were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11th at Shira Sr. and Chelcie McKinnie Memorial Chapel located at 5304 Bowden Hill Road Campbellton, FL. with Reverend (NAME) officiating, interment followed at St. Johns Cemetery in Campbellton, FL and with McKinnie Funeral Home of Campbellton, FL directing.jacksoncountytimes.net
Comments / 0