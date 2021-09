Xbox Series X or S owners in need of more storage space for current-gen software may be in luck if they have a spare SSD, according to one modder's experiences. Writing in a step-by-step post on the Chinese video-sharing site Bilibili, a user has discovered that it's potentially possible to use any high-speed SSD in the Xbox Series X and S by using an adapter to convert the drive's storage interface—instead of mandating that users who want to expand installable space for newer "Velocity Architecture" games purchase proprietary Series X/S memory cards. (Past-gen software on Series X/S can be installed to older, slower storage options connected via USB ports.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO