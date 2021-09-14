CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1983 BMW 320iS Boasts Low Mileage And Great Condition

You can bid on this now.

BMW has made a name for itself for being Germany’s premium luxury sports automobile manufacturer. This comes from over 105 years of producing some of Europe’s fastest Grand Touring vehicles that combine the luxury of a comfort-focused sedan with the speed of a nimble sports car. This is best shown through cars such as the 325i, M3, M4, and M5 which have all attained status as some of the greatest diver’s cars of all time. Over a century of German engineering has granted BMW the wisdom and skill needed to thrive in today’s hectic car market. But how did they do it? Why is BMW above all brands considered Germany’s finest?

It's because of cars like this one, a gorgeous 1983 BMW 320iS coupe standing loud and proud as a pivotal point in the BMW engineering timeline. Under the hood is a 1.8-liter inline-four engine that sends the power through a five-speed manual transmission. That output is more than enough to send the 13” wheels spinning as you carve the winding roads of the German countryside. Sliding around is no issue if that's what you're looking for, due to the use of a limited-slip differential which only increases acceleration and fun driving, which this car was made for.

The interior is made complete through the use of black leather seats which brings the sporty luxury car aesthetic full circle. The manual shifter fits the interior perfectly and with just 3,000 miles on the six-digit odometer, everything about the car has very minimal wear. This is a near-perfect, low mileage, high prestige, classic BMW sports coupe that is ready to rock and roll either in the Nurburgring, a twisty canyon, or just a trip around town. As such it comes as no surprise that buyers are popping up left and right with dropped jaws looking for the opportunity to acquire this beautiful machine. The only question is, who will it be?

