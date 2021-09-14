Tracking wild peanut genes to improve crop resilience

You can listen to this post as an audio file. Around the world, at river mouths lie dead zones, areas where oxygen concentrations are so low that little life can survive around the world. The cause is an influx of nitrogen. This nutrient spurs the growth of algae but, as the algae die, oxygen is depleted from the water – causing life to suffocate. Stopping nitrogen from getting into the rivers would improve the situation, but how can you do that? Dr Patompong Saengwilai and colleagues have found that roots may have the answer. Their research, published in the Annals of Botany, shows how roots’ hairs can influence the take-up of nitrogen. Plants with better roots could reduce the need to add so much fertilizer to fields.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO