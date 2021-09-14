CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government inaction on climate change linked to psychological distress in young people

By University of Bath
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of global youth surveyed (45 percent) say climate anxiety and distress is affecting their daily lives and functioning—according to results from the largest scientific study into climate anxiety in children and young people, to be presented at a special event today (Tuesday 14 September 2021) The inaugural study,...

phys.org

