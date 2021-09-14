Area Police Reports

On Sept. 10, Cass County Deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of White Pole Rd and 725th St near Anita. Melanie Jo Lewis of Anita was traveling eastbound on White Pole Rd driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, slowed to turn left onto 725th Street. Fernando Perez Castaneda, of Blue Springs, Mo., driving a 2018 International Semi-tractor trailer, traveling east entered the west bound lane and attempted to pass Lewis’s vehicle striking the driver’s side. Lewis’s vehicle came to rest in the north field and the semi came to rest in the north ditch with the trailer blocking the west bound lane. Lewis was transported by Cass County EMS to the Anita Airport where she was transported to the hospital via Life Flight for serious injuries. Castaneda was uninjured in the accident.