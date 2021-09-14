CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, IA

Area Police Reports

By jeffl
swiowanewssource.com
 8 days ago

On Sept. 10, Cass County Deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of White Pole Rd and 725th St near Anita. Melanie Jo Lewis of Anita was traveling eastbound on White Pole Rd driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, slowed to turn left onto 725th Street. Fernando Perez Castaneda, of Blue Springs, Mo., driving a 2018 International Semi-tractor trailer, traveling east entered the west bound lane and attempted to pass Lewis’s vehicle striking the driver’s side. Lewis’s vehicle came to rest in the north field and the semi came to rest in the north ditch with the trailer blocking the west bound lane. Lewis was transported by Cass County EMS to the Anita Airport where she was transported to the hospital via Life Flight for serious injuries. Castaneda was uninjured in the accident.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewis, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight

Comments / 0

Community Policy