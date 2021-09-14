Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Acquisition And Loss: Lakers Are The Biggest Winners
While there remain a few free agents on the market, and potentially a Ben Simmons or CJ McCollum trade in the future, the NBA offseason has come to a close. For the most part, depth charts should be unveiled by NBA franchises on the major media sites. Free-agent frenzy is always a circus of movement and this year did not disappoint with Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan all finding new destinations.fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0